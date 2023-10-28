Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Distributes 51,000 Appointment Letters To New Recruits

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits.
MENAFN28102023007365015876ID1107321775
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.