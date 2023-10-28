Petrol, Diesel Prices On October 28: Check Fuel Rate In Mumbai, Delhi, Noida And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Petrol and diesel prices in India on Saturday, October 28, remained unchanged.

In the national capital Delhi, the petrol price continues to be at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel at Rs 89.62 per litre.

Diesel was priced at Rs 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, while petrol cost Rs 106.31 per litre.

Every day at six in the morning, the rates for petrol and diesel are announced, whether they are new or steady. However, because of value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, etc., these differ from state to state.

According to a notification by government oil marketing companies, petrol in Kolkata was selling at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, in Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre.

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 96.72

Diesel price: Rs 89.62

Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 106.31

Diesel price: Rs 94.27

Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 102.86

Diesel price: Rs 94.46

Kolkata

Petrol price: Rs 106.03

Diesel price: Rs 92.76

Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 101.94

Diesel price: Rs 87.89

Noida

Petrol price: Rs 96.79

Diesel price: Rs 89.96