Atlee Praises Shah Rukh Khan's Dedication, Vision In Blockbuster 'Jawan' Collaboration; Read

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jawan director Atlee recently shared his thoughts on collaborating with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the blockbuster movie. In an interview with Filmfare, Atlee praised King Khan, describing him as a 'serious' producer who is deeply committed to filmmaking.

Atlee, who had the opportunity to work with one of his all-time favorite actors, Shah Rukh Khan, in Jawan, spoke highly of the Bollywood icon. According to the director, Shah Rukh Khan is not only a simple person at heart but also possesses an in-depth understanding of the craft of filmmaking. He went on to emphasize that Shah Rukh Khan has a keen sense of how to make a movie and is a dedicated producer.

The director also highlighted Shah Rukh Khan's unwavering support for the entire crew, both as a producer and an actor. Atlee expressed his gratitude for the superstar's continuous support, which he believes significantly contributes to making the film better. He concluded by stating that collaborating with SRK in Jawan has improved his filmmaking ideology and trajectory, and he considers himself blessed to have the superstar as the lead actor in his fifth directorial venture.

Intriguingly, Atlee disclosed that Shah Rukh Khan's vision for the movie was to create an 'Indian' film that could resonate with audiences from all corners of the country. This idea immediately excited the director, who had never previously considered making a Bollywood film. He referred to Jawan as his 'love letter' to SRK, showcasing his enthusiasm and appreciation for the project.

About the movie Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan played a double role, while National award-winner Vijay Sethupathi portrayed the lead antagonist. Nayanthara was the female lead, with Deepika Padukone making a special appearance. The music for Jawan was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the film was produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment banner. The movie has been met with substantial success at the box office.