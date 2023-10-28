'Bha Bha Ba Movie': Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan Starrer First Title Look Poster Out

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malayalam actor Dileep is gearing up for the release of his new upcoming movie, 'Bha Bha Ba'. The makers of the movie released the first title look poster on Friday on the occasion of Dileep's birthday.





The movie is directed by Dhananjay Shankar and produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. The movie is co-produced by V.C. Praveen and Baiju Gopalan.



The film also stars Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles. The movie is written by Fahim Safra and Noorin Shereef.

Meanwhile, the actor announced the release date of his next film, 'Bandra', on social media. The film will hit theatres on November 10. Dileep fans are very excited about the film as he once again joined hands with director Arun Gopy, with whom he previously worked in 'Ramaleela'.

Popular actress Tamannaah Bhatia is making her Malayalam debut with 'Bandra'. The film is scripted by Udayakrishna and produced by Vinayaka Ajith. Besides, Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia also star Mamta Mohandas, Dino Morea, Lena, Rajveer Ankur Singh, Dara Singh Khurana, and Amit Tiwari in supporting roles. Bandra has many non-Malayali actors.



'Bandra' is the 147th film by the actor. Anbariv, Phoenix Prabhu, and Mafia Sasi were part of the team that choreographed the notable action scenes that made Bandra unique.