ODI World Cup 2023: ICC Breaks Its Silence On Controversial DRS Call In Pakistan Vs South Africa Clash

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid a furor from fans and experts, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has addressed the controversy surrounding Rassie van der Dussen's LBW decision during the ODI World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and South Africa on Friday. The contentious moment occurred in the 19th over of South Africa's chase of 271 runs, where netizens observed what they deemed an 'erroneous' glitch following van der Dussen's LBW dismissal off Usama Mir's delivery. The South African batter, moving onto the back foot, was struck on the pads by Mir's delivery, leading to on-field umpire Paul Reiffel raising his finger. Van der Dussen promptly opted for the Decision Review System (DRS).

Initially, the ball-tracking technology suggested that Mir's delivery would have missed the leg stump, but this information was not aired. Subsequently, a different ball tracking emerged, indicating that the ball was clipping the leg stump. This discrepancy in the tracking data triggered confusion, as fans shared screenshots of the DRS anomaly on social media.

In both instances, the tracking data displayed that the ball was pitching in line, with the impact being 'umpire's call,' yet the final trajectory differed between the two versions. Van der Dussen, taken aback by the turn of events, witnessed the third umpire asking Reiffel to uphold his original decision. Nonetheless, observers swiftly raised questions about the reason behind the technological glitch.

Despite acknowledging the existence of a technology glitch, the ICC clarified that the correct decision had ultimately been arrived at. According to an ICC spokesperson quoted by Wisden, "In today's match between South Africa and Pakistan, an incomplete graphic was erroneously displayed during the LBW review of Rassie van der Dussen. The completed graphic with the right details was ultimately displayed."

The match concluded with South Africa clinching victory by one wicket, courtesy of Keshav Maharaj's winning boundary.