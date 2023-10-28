ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam's Candid Assessment Of Crucial DRS Decision In The Clash Against South Africa

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a heart-wrenching Cricket World Cup 2023 clash, Pakistan suffered a one-wicket defeat to South Africa in Chennai, significantly impacting their tournament aspirations. Despite being on the wrong end of a critical DRS (Decision Review System) call during the intense Cricket World Cup 2023 encounter against South Africa, Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, displayed remarkable composure. In the 46th over of the match, a Haris Rauf delivery, bowled wide off the crease, struck Keshav Maharaj on the pads. Initially, the on-field umpire ruled it not out, prompting Pakistan to opt for the DRS. The ball tracking system revealed that the ball would have grazed the leg stump, but Maharaj survived the DRS appeal, thanks to the Umpire's Call. This left the entire Pakistan team disheartened.

During the post-match presentation, Babar Azam shared his thoughts on the DRS call, stating, "It's a part of the game. This falls under the purview of the umpire's decision, so I believe it's just a facet of the game. If he had given it out, it would have worked in our favour."

With Pakistan's tournament hopes hanging by a thread, Babar appeared drained due to the missed opportunity. He remarked, "I think it's disappointing for everyone. We had a chance to win this match and stay in the tournament, but we missed it. We will give our best in the next three matches and put in our utmost effort to see where we stand after those games."

Babar attributed the shortfall of 20 runs in their total to the batters, suggesting that it could have been a winning score on the Chepauk pitch. He commented, "Very disappointing, we fought back admirably, but we fell 10-15 runs short. I believe our fast bowlers performed well, but regrettably, the result didn't favor us."

South Africa's captain, Temba Bavuma, candidly addressed the issue of losing close matches and expressed satisfaction in winning a closely contested game. He emphasized the need for open conversations about handling pressure in chase situations.

Bavuma stated, "Pressure during our chases has been a concern, and we haven't addressed it effectively. It's essential to have those discussions, especially after a win. We need to put our players in the best situations and encourage them to express their thoughts honestly. It's challenging to provide a definitive solution right now, but those conversations will certainly occur."

Regarding premier bowler Kagiso Rabada's condition, Bavuma provided an update, saying, "KG (Rabada) is in good health. We decided to be cautious due to his lower back issues. He will have a couple of days of rest before our match against New Zealand, and he will be back in contention."

Bavuma also praised Tabraiz Shamsi, who was awarded the Player of the Match for his four-wicket haul. He commended Shamsi's all-around performance, highlighting his contributions with both the ball and the bat.

He said, "I'm thrilled for Shamsi. He made an impact with the ball, especially under challenging conditions, and then showed his skills with the bat. Shamsi has been quite vocal on social media about his batting, and I expect that enthusiasm to continue for the next two weeks. It's fantastic to see a senior player like Shamsi make a significant contribution with the bat."

Also Read:

ODI World Cup 2023: ICC breaks its silence on controversial DRS call in Pakistan vs South Africa clash