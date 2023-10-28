Alia Bhatt Finds Elder Sister Shaheen's Dinner Idea To Be 'Hot'; Their Conversation Is Adorable

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alia Bhatt shares a great bond with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. There is no doubt about it. On Friday night, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress took to her Instagram stories and revealed that sometimes they even seek suggestions regarding their meals from each other. Alia dropped a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with Shaheen in which she was telling her sister that even though she was 'trying to think' what to eat for dinner, she could not decide anything.

ALSO READ: Twinkle Khanna takes potshots at Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year'; gets distinction at University

When Alia wondered if she should eat poha, Shaheed replied to Alia. Shaheen said, "You will eat it also and be like not worth it." She then suggested Alia should have dahi chawal and aloo fry. The actress loved the suggestion and dinner idea and called it hot.

Alia and Shaheen share a great bond and are often spotted together. Recently, when Alia won the Best Actress National Award for her performance in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, Shaheen took to her Instagram handle and penned down a heartwarming note appreciating her sister. "Bursting with more pride than I knew I could feel. This moment represents more than professional success. It is a reflection of your values and every hard-won quality that makes you who you are @aliaabhatt," she wrote. Later, Alia also reacted to the post of Shaheen and commented, "What would I have done without you."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh. She is currently working on her upcoming movie titled Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film was officially announced in September this year. Alia is not just playing the lead in the film but is also producing it. Recently, the 30-year-old actress talked about Jigra and revealed that the film is a story of 'courage, passion and determination'.

ALSO READ: Sunil Shetty shares photo with son-in-law KL Rahul; Athiya Shetty comments with heart emoji [WATCH]