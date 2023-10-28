South Korea's Reserve Forces Need To Emulate The US

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Under the existing Republic of Korea-United States defense arrangement, in the event of war in the Korean theater of operations, combined component commands – air, naval, ground and marine corps – under the Korea-US Combined Forces Command play vital roles in maintaining the rock-solid combined defense posture that defends the lives of innocent citizens in Korea.

One exceptional element within such commands is the Combined Ground Component Command, led solely by the four-star ROK ground operations commander – unlike other component commands that are mostly commanded by US generals.

The CGCC, comprised of about 350,000 ROK soldiers and a couple of war-time augmented US divisions, is a striking exception to the Pershing Principle, which states that no US troops are commanded by any foreign military power and therefore it epitomizes the US commitment to defending democracy in Korea.

However, the CGCC is at a critical juncture – not due to external aggression but because of Korea's extremely low birthrate of 0.7 per woman. In 2023, personnel who previously would have been exempted from military service – such as cancer patients and others with incurable diseases – are exponentially being assigned to active service or at least supplementary service.

At the current rate, the number of conscripts available in any given year in the 2030s is projected to be around

180,000 . This falls short of what is needed to maintain a combat-ready posture, especially when considering the“3-1 rule (ratio) of land combat” against the 1.2 million North Korean active personnel.

South Korean and US Marines in a joint training exercise. Photo: Asia Times Files / AFP / Kim Jae-Hwan

Hence, Korea must beef up its reserve force, estimated at 2.7 million, to strive to maintain the readiness posture. This is in stark contrast to a decade ago when the number of new conscripts exceeded the established annual threshold of 300,000 .

Back then, the military also adhered to an unspoken rule that reserve training should not be challenging. However, times have changed.