Next Group Of Idps Returns To Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The return of former IDPs to their native lands continues in
accordance with the order of President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
On October 28, another group of IDPs, made up of 25 families or
127 people, left for the rebuilt Agali village of the Zangilan
district. The IDPs, who temporarily settled in the cities of Baku,
Sumgayit, and other residential areas in the Absheron district
previously, will start living in their homeland. They are residents
of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Agali villages, which were completely
destroyed by the Armenians during the occupation.
The residents of Agali thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First
Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed
gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army, which liberated the
lands from occupation.
Thus, the number of families permanently settled in Agali
village will reach 175 families or 871 people. Resettlement will
continue.
