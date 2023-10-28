Rasht-Astara Railway To Be Completed In 2028


10/28/2023 3:09:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, who is on a visit to Moscow, discussed the completion of construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line, which is part of the railway segment of the North-South international transport corridor, in a meeting with the Prime Minister of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin, Azernews reports.

Iran's state news outlets said that Russia will allocate 1.3 billion euros to continue the construction of the 162-kilometer Rasht-Astara railway. Russian experts have already completed the technical evaluation of the project.

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Aliksey Overchuk told reporters that the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway will be completed and put into operation in 2028.

It should be noted that the Rasht-Astara railway is a continuation of the Ghazvin-Rasht-Astara (Iran)-Astara (Azerbaijan) railway. Cargo moving on this railway will be transported from the territory of Azerbaijan in transit to Russia and vice versa.

MENAFN28102023000195011045ID1107321684

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search