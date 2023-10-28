Rasht-Astara Railway To Be Completed In 2028

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, who is on a visit
to Moscow, discussed the completion of construction of the
Rasht-Astara railway line, which is part of the railway segment of
the North-South international transport corridor, in a meeting with
the Prime Minister of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin, Azernews reports.
Iran's state news outlets said that Russia will allocate 1.3
billion euros to continue the construction of the 162-kilometer
Rasht-Astara railway. Russian experts have already completed the
technical evaluation of the project.
Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Aliksey Overchuk told reporters
that the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway will be completed
and put into operation in 2028.
It should be noted that the Rasht-Astara railway is a
continuation of the Ghazvin-Rasht-Astara (Iran)-Astara (Azerbaijan)
railway. Cargo moving on this railway will be transported from the
territory of Azerbaijan in transit to Russia and vice versa.
