One Russian Missile Ship Combat Ready In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:00 a.m., October 28, 2023, two Russian warships were on combat duty in the Black Sea, including one cruise missile carrier.

The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Additionally, one Russian warship was spotted in the Sea of Azov. No missile carriers were detected there.

Three Russian warships are also remaining in the Mediterranean Sea, including one Kalibr-type cruise missile carrier with up to eight missiles on board.