Baku Airport Switches To Fall-Winter Flight Schedule

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) From October 29, Heydar Aliyev International Airport switches to
a winter schedule, which will be valid until March 30, 2024
inclusive.
The flight program from Baku during this period will be
represented by regular and charter flights to more than 70
destinations by 37 airlines, 18 of which are low-cost airlines.
In the autumn-winter season, the airport will expand its route
network by opening a number of destinations of the base carrier
AZAL and attracting new airlines. It is also expected to increase
the frequency of flights to various international destinations,
which will provide passengers with more travel options.
Baku Airport strives to provide a high level of service to all
passengers, and also continues to introduce advanced technologies
and innovations to ensure the safety and convenience of air
travel.
MENAFN28102023000187011040ID1107321681
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.