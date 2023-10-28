Death Toll In Gaza Rose To 7,326 Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Oct. 28 (Petra) -Israeli occupation continues its aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip, for the 22nd consecutive day, as 7,326 Palestinians were killed in the coastal enclave, including more than 3,000 children, 1,709 women, and 397 elderly people.Meanwhile, 18,484 Palestinians were injured, in addition to about 2,000 others missing under the rubble, according to latest tally.Entering its fourth week since start of Operation "Al-Aqsa Flood," Israeli occupation's aggression against besieged Gaza intensified amid a complete outage of the communication networks and the Internet.