Awqaf Ministry Issues New Book Basaer

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Religious Guidance issued a new book Basaer (Insights), which deals with a number of Sharia issues and rulings.

The Ministry explained that the book aims to provide preachers and imams of mosques with scientific and legal evidence, which includes some of what every Muslim needs in their religion and belief, as the books topics were divided into 67 lessons on various issues. It was distributed to imams of mosques in cooperation with the mosques department.