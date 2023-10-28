Qatar Attends General Assembly Of GGGI Council In South Korea

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Seoul: The State of Qatar participated in the General Assembly of the Council of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) in Seoul, which discussed a number of topics related to the Institute's role in supporting sustainable development.

Qatar was represented at the meeting by a delegation from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change headed by Assistant Undersecretary for Climate Change Affairs Engineer Ahmed Mohammed Al Sada.

The Ministry's delegation also participated in a high-level session entitled,“The green transition for member states and partners in the global green growth initiative: the road to Cop28,” to discuss the expected results of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties that will be held in the United Arab Emirates as well as the efforts made by member states to accelerate progress in negotiations before the conference.

As part of its activity on the sidelines of the General Assembly of the GGGI Council, a delegation from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change visited the Institute's management and some Korean national bodies to learn about their efforts and activities in the field of climate change.

The visit also included holding a number of meetings that discussed strategies, national plans concerned with climate change, the most important ways to adapt to its effects, and capacity building between the two parties.