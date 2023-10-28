Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra Cancels Events In Solidarity With Palestine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra made the solemn decision to cancel all of its previously scheduled events in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

In a statement shared on their social media platforms, QPO conveyed their deep concern about the escalating crisis in Palestine, emphasising the unprecedented levels of distress and urgency it has reached.

“We are devastated by the daily loss of innocent lives, and as such do not think it is appropriate to proceed with our events as planned.”



Old Doha Port Triathlon on November 3

MoECC urges picnickers to preserve plant ecosystem after rainfall Ministry of Labour explains procedure to change residency from family to work

Read Also

QPO called upon the community to stay well-informed about the situation in Palestine, persist in advocating for peace and justice, and actively support humanitarian efforts.

They underscored the significance of global unity, empathy, and a concerted effort to extend relief and assistance to those affected by the ongoing crisis.

While acknowledging the disappointment and frustration that this cancellation may elicit, the orchestra reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to championing the rights of the Palestinian people.

They expressed their intention to explore alternative avenues for supporting this noble cause.

“We understand the disappointment and frustration that this cancellation may cause, but we believe it is our duty to redirect our focus toward the pressing needs in Palestine. Our commitment to advocating for the Palestinian people and their rights remains unwavering, and we will explore alternative ways to support the cause.”

For those who have already purchased tickets for the orchestra's events, the organisation is dedicated to providing full refunds. Their team is diligently working to process these refunds promptly.

Ticket holders seeking assistance can contact the Box Office at [email protected] or call 4454 6393. The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra expressed their gratitude for the understanding and patience of their audience during this necessary process.

Previously, QPO had planned to host a three-day music festival scheduled this week in celebration of its 15th anniversary, encompassing a diverse range of concerts. The lineup was set to include performances like“Mozart: A Musical Sitcom,”“Music from the Baroque Courts,”“Music from the Middle East,”“Pearls of the Philharmonic,”“QPO on Tour,” and“Film Music.”