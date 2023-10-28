QRCS Marks GCC Red Crescent Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and all Red Crescent Societies/Authorities in the Gulf countries recently celebrated the GCC Red Crescent Day, as an embodiment of the spirit of integration and unity among them, under the umbrella of the SecretariatGeneral of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). QRCS's celebration of this day further demonstrates its prestigious position as a regionally and internationally active humanitarian organization with an unrivaled track record in different fields of relief and development work both locally and globally. It reflects QRCS's openness to cooperation with other components of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement towards its ultimate humanitarian goal of saving lives and preserving dignity. The ceremony recognized the efforts and sacrifices of QRCS's volunteers to serve their community and contribute to comprehensive development. During the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the volunteers played a remarkably heroic role in protecting Qatar residents. At the ceremony of celebration, attended by many QRCS top officials, staff, and volunteers, QRCS SecretaryGeneral Ali bin Hassan AlHammadi, said the day was a representation of the spirit of unity and connection among GCC volunteers.“It is the product of years of hard work and planning from the GCC Red Crescent Top Officials Committee and its volunteering and media subcommittees,” he said.“I would like to take this opportunity to reaffirm QRCS's commitment to its humanitarian mission, both in the GCC region and beyond,” added Al Hammadi.“We hope that this celebration will usher in stronger solidarity among GCC Red Crescent Societies/Authorities to serve humanity everywhere, inspired by a sense of benevolence, compassion, and integrity.”