Unveiling The Heartwarming Stories Of 'Clutch Moving Company' In Latest Real Estate IQ Podcast Episode

Moving Safety Tips: Safeguarding Your Valuables

Real Estate IQ: Wisdom for Smart Moves

Steven Mandac - Chief Executive Officer at Clutch Moving Company

In this episode of Real Estate IQ, learn about how they became a trusted name in the industry, handling high-value items, ensuring safety, and more.

- Steven MandacSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the latest podcast episode of Real Estate IQ, listeners will get an exclusive insight into the world of professional moving with Steven Mandac, the founder of a renowned moving company, 'Clutch Moving Company '.'Clutch Moving Company,' which has now grown to multiple locations with several trucks, began its journey in 2017. Steven, who initially invested in the company by purchasing its first three trucks, took over its operations in 2019 after realizing his passion lay outside the confines of a tax firm. Since then, the company has grown exponentially and become a trusted name in the moving industry.Steven emphasizes the personalized touch that local movers bring to the table. Unlike national chains, local companies offer a familial feeling, ensuring each item is handled carefully and carefully. The hands-on approach of the founder ensures that every move is overseen with precision.The episode delves deep into how the company manages the transportation of high-value items. From reinforced boxes to specialized crating services, every item is treated uniquely based on its fragility and value. The company also offers comprehensive insurance options, ensuring peace of mind for its clients.Listeners will hear heartwarming stories of how the company has gone above and beyond to accommodate the unique needs of families, especially those with children. Steven recounts instances where they've adjusted their schedules to align with clients' routines, ensuring a seamless moving experience.The episode stresses the importance of safety, especially when moving with children and pets. Steven offers valuable tips on ensuring the move is conducted without hitches, emphasizing the importance of professional movers over DIY attempts.The podcast sheds light on the various factors that determine the cost of a move in Silicon Valley, from the volume of items to the logistics of the move.Steven Mandac's passion for his work is evident throughout the episode. With stellar reviews and a commitment to providing an unmatched moving experience, the company stands out as a leader in its field.Don't miss this enlightening episode where the intricacies of the moving industry are laid bare. Whether you're planning a move or just curious about the behind-the-scenes of the moving world, this episode promises to be a treat.

