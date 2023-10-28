Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From UK Foreign Secretary

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call today from HE Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom James Cleverly.

During the phone call, they discussed the latest developments in Palestinian territories and Israel and ways to halt the escalation.



His Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's firm position in condemning all forms of targeting civilians. His Excellency said that killing innocent civilians, especially women and children, and the practice of collective punishment policy are unacceptable under any circumstance.

His Excellency emphasized the necessity of continuing entry of aid convoys and humanitarian assistance to Palestinian brothers who are trapped under bombardment.

His Excellency also underscored the need to coordinate regional and international efforts to stop the aggression against Gaza and work hard toward achieving a just and comprehensive peace.