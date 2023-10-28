Moecc Urges Picnickers To Preserve Plant Ecosystem After Rainfall

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has called upon picnickers to use designated path during their visits to meadows and green areas to preserve the plant ecosystem as weather turns pleasant after rainfall on Thursday.

It said vehicles should not enter meadows.

“We call on everyone, when going out, to preserve the meadows and not enter those places with vehicles to avoid running over plants and herbs that begin to grow and flourish during this season every year,” said Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani.

In a post on X platform, the Minister said:“Our local environment is our national heritage, and by following the instructions of the authorities concerned, we can preserve it and contribute to its growth.”

The ministry has placed signboards at the meadow areas to alert motorists and prevent vehicles entering meadows. The ministry also conducts patrolling to protect these places and to provide advice and guidance to visitors to parks and nature reserves.

MoECC is making efforts to protect and rehabilitate the local environment. The rehabilitation operations include planting trees and plants in meadows during the rainy season.

Law No. (32) of 1995 prohibits harming plants and vegetation. It prohibits the random passage of cars and mechanical equipment in plantation areas. Vehicles should use the designated roads only in such areas.

MoECC has declared a number of such areas as protected. In January this year, MoECC's Department of Natural Reserves recorded a number of violations of running over vegetations and plants.