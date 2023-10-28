JPC To Provide Transit Service For Palestine Mail

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -Jordan Post Company (JPC) announced that it has addressed the Universal Postal Union (UPU) to notify its member states of its readiness to provide closed transit services for inbound and outbound Palestinian mail.According to a JPC statement on Saturday, the decision came in view of Palestine's difficult and exceptional circumstances, in light of the Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip.Member states announced their readiness to deliver all types of mail via the postal network, based on their belief in UPU's protocols and constitution, which stipulates support to countries that pass suffer exceptional conditions, which was affirmed by decisions of UPU's Board of Directors, the statement said.Within framework of support to Palestinian people and postal sector' workers, which Jordan provides by its various institutions, including JPC, the company will transport and deliver incoming and outgoing parcel mail into and outside the Kingdom via King Hussein Bridge/al-Karama border crossing, the statement pointed out.