Rain Showers Forecast Countrywide Over Two Days-JMD

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -The Kingdom is affected by a state of weather instability on Saturday, as rain showers are forecast in the Kingdom's various governorates, which may be often heavy in the evening hours in some areas, especially in the southern regions, according to the Jordanian Meteorological Department (JMD).The department added that downpour may be accompanied by thunder and possibility of hail.According to the JMD report, the Kingdom will remain under influence of atmospheric instability on Sunday, and temperatures will drop to reach their seasonal levels.Additionally, rain showers are expected in the Kingdom's various areas, which may sometimes be heavy in the Kingdom's southern regions, accompanied by thunder and hail, which may lead to formation of torrents in valleys and low-lying areas, the JMD said.Today's peak temperatures would hit 29 degrees Celsius in Amman, with lows of 17C at night, while the Gulf city of Aqaba will have see a sweltering 38C, dropping to 24C during night hours.