Middle East One Step Away From War

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Middle East
has been one step away from war for 20 days now, ready to descend
upon the entire region at any moment. Unlike the East, the West
intends to present war under the guise of peace as a "gift" to the
inhabitants of the region.
Since immemorial times, if there is a fire in the house, it must
be put out until it is extinguished. But if someone says to be
extinguishing the fire, while instead trying to get it going
again... and tries to do so repeatedly - the picture becomes
completely different.
In Gaza, Hamas militant group attacked Israel against all
written and unwritten laws.
Over 1,400 Israelis were killed, most of them civilians.
Israel has also launched operations to retaliate. Gaza has been
bombed continuously, the Israeli army has killed many Hamas
members. And as a result of all this, more than 5,000 people have
been killed in Gaza, most of them civilians.
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict can be called many things: the
Israeli-Hamas war, the Israeli anti-terrorist operation against
Hamas and Hezbollah, the aftermath of Hamas' operation against
Israel, etc.
But in a place, where bombs fall from the skies and drones rain
down bullets, causal laws do not work. What does work is the law of
survival - Israel says it is bombing Gaza to survive, while the
Palestinians in Gaza say they are fighting against Israel to
survive.
Whereas in this space, according to documents adopted by the UN
in 1947, there should be Palestinian and Israeli states. Peoples
who have lived together for centuries are now at enmity with each
other.
All because the states, forces, organizations and powers that
keep Israel and Palestine from acting towards normal life,
development, progress and prosperity will not rest.
The combination of these forces is the West, which has long lost
its face and does not know the number of individuals involved in
the bloodbath in Israel and Palestine. The West does not want a
normal and peaceful life between Jews and Palestinian Arabs. The
reason is simple - the West, seeking to fully satisfy its
geopolitical interests, does not need a calm, stable and peaceful
Middle East.
If it was the other way around, French President Emmanuel Macron
would not have announced a new crusade against Hamas. If it was the
other way around, the US would not have sent a strike squadron with
the Navy's largest aircraft carrier to the Eastern Mediterranean,
to the shores of Israel, instead of sending humanitarian aid to
Gaza and Israeli settlements attacked by terrorists.
Along with promises, ammunition is being given to both sides to
keep them fighting.
Instead of resolving the conflict, ending the war, Israel and
Hamas are being told not to stop, to fight to the end.
It is as if these forces are trying to bring in World War III,
turning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict from a localized conflict
into a war that will spread throughout the region. They do not even
realize that in this war all sides will be affected, and they are
deeply mistaken if they think they are thus deciding the fate of
the war-torn Middle East.
The Middle East needs peace, not weapons or military
hardware.
