Chronicles Of Victory: October 28, 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The erupted 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation
of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation
and the restoration of territorial integrity.
Chronicle of the 32-nd day of the second Karabakh
war :
- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made
pos on his official Twitter account.
- President Ilham Aliyev has made a
pos on his official Twitter account that the Azerbaijani Army
liberated several villages in Zangilan, Jabrayil and Gubadli
districts from the occupiers.
- President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to Russia's Interfax news agency.
- First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban
Aliyeva
share a post on her Instagram account about Armenia's attack
on civilians in Barda.
- The territory of Azerbaijan's Tartar district came under artillery fire.
- The list of destroyed military equipment of Armenia
has been announced.
- Armenian troops shelled Azerbaijan's Tovuz, Gadabay, Dashkasan
and Gubadli districts.
- Video footage of the destruction of Armenian military
equipment and personnel has been released.
- Death toll in Barda reached 21 and 70 people were injured.
- Azerbaijan's units destroyed the enemy, who opened fire on
Azerbaijani cities and districts. The enemy's manpower was destroyed by accurate fire.
- Enemy forces fleeing the battlefield were destroyed .
- A video of the moment of Barda's shooting has been spread.
