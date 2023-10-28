Chronicles Of Victory: October 28, 2020


10/28/2023 2:16:22 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Chronicle of the 32-nd day of the second Karabakh war :

- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made pos on his official Twitter account.

- President Ilham Aliyev has made a pos on his official Twitter account that the Azerbaijani Army liberated several villages in Zangilan, Jabrayil and Gubadli districts from the occupiers.

- President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to Russia's Interfax news agency.

- First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva share a post on her Instagram account about Armenia's attack on civilians in Barda.

- The territory of Azerbaijan's Tartar district came under artillery fire.

- The list of destroyed military equipment of Armenia has been announced.

- Armenian troops shelled Azerbaijan's Tovuz, Gadabay, Dashkasan and Gubadli districts.

- Video footage of the destruction of Armenian military equipment and personnel has been released.

- Death toll in Barda reached 21 and 70 people were injured.

- Azerbaijan's units destroyed the enemy, who opened fire on Azerbaijani cities and districts. The enemy's manpower was destroyed by accurate fire.

- Enemy forces fleeing the battlefield were destroyed .

- A video of the moment of Barda's shooting has been spread.

MENAFN28102023000187011040ID1107321637

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search