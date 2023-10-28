Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decrease

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on October 27 decreased by $0.62 and amounted to $92.25 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri Light on FOB base in the Turkish port of Ceyhan decreased by $0.65 (to $90.20 per barrel).

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $76.69 per barrel, down by $0.62 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, fell by $0.47 on October 27 compared to the previous indicator – to $89.23 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on October 28.