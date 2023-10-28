Hamas Must Surrender And Release All Hostages - Israeli Ambassador To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Hamas must
surrender and release all hostages, Israel's ambassador to
Azerbaijan George Deek wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"Hamas has two goals. The first goal is to kill all Jews and
Israelis, and the second goal is to survive at all costs," he
said.
The ambassador noted that Israel's goal is to make sure that no
Israeli child will fear that a terrorist will kill him.
"Can the war stop now? Yes. Hamas must surrender and release all
the hostages. If they don't, we will not back down until we have a
complete victory," he added.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
