Three Russian Missiles Shot Down Over Dnipropetrovsk Region At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down three enemy missiles over Dnipropetrovsk region at night.

"At night, units of the Air Command 'East' destroyed three Russian missiles in the sky above the region. Many thanks to the defenders of the sky for saving Dnipropetrovsk region. Great job," Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak posted on Telegram .

Lysak added that, despite this, the enemy launched two heavy artillery attacks on Marhanets community in Nikopol district.

"Half a dozen shells were fired at the villages. No casualties were reported," he wrote.

As reported, 60 combat engagements took place at the front over the past day. In total, the enemy launched eight missile strikes, 15 airstrikes, 61 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated settlements.