Invaders Fired 516 Shells At Kherson Region In Past Day, Injuring 11

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops launched 90 strikes on Kherson region, injuring 11 people.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 90 strikes, firing 516 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft, one of them was a missile strike. The enemy fired 20 shells at the city of Kherson," Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin posted on Facebook .

Moreover, 15 KAB guided aerial bombs were dropped on populated settlements of Kherson region. Hits were recorded in Beryslav district.

As Prokudin noted, the Russian military struck the residential areas of settlements, administrative buildings and shops in Kherson.

Eleven people were injured due to Russian aggression.

As reported, seven people were injured in the shelling of Kherson city center on the evening of October 27.