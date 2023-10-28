Details Of Trilateral Meeting Of Azerbaijani, Georgian, Armenian Pms Revealed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili announced the
details of a trilateral meeting with the prime ministers of
Azerbaijan and Armenia - Ali Asadov and Nikol Pashinyan, Azernews reports.
Irakli Garibashvili wrote on his Facebook page that during a
meeting with colleagues, he discussed large-scale regional projects
that meet the interests of all three countries.
“I am very pleased to have the opportunity to host the Prime
Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum
to talk about the future of the South Caucasus and large-scale
regional projects, the implementation of which is in common
interests. We are ready to continue our efforts to achieve peace,
stability and economic development in region for the benefit of our
countries,” Garibashvili wrote.
