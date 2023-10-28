Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Czech Republic On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations Saturday to President of Czech Republic Petr Pavel on his country's national day. His Highness wished the president a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for Czech Republic. (end) aa

