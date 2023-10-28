Dry Weather Forecast In J & K

A meteorological official said that on October 29, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy.

There is a possibility of light snowfall in a few places of higher reaches, he said. From November 2-3, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy. There is a possibility of light rain and snowfall on higher reaches, he said.

“Overall, no major wet spell for the next ten days in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

