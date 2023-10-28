SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before November 14, 2023 To Discuss Your Rights - LUMN

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / If you suffered a loss on your Lumen Technologies, Inc. f/k/a CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more information:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or call (212) 363-7500 to speak to our team of experienced shareholder advocates.

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against Lumen Technologies, Inc. f/k/a CenturyLink, Inc. that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 11, 2019 and July 14, 2023.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Lumen owned and/or still owns thousands of miles of cables wrapped in lead, a known neurotoxin, within the U.S.; (ii) the foregoing has harmed and posed the risk of further harming the environment, exposed Company employees, and the general public, thereby posing a significant public health risk and environmental pollution risk; (iii) Lumen was on notice about the damage and risks presented by these lead-covered cables but did not disclose them as a potential threat to everyday people and communities, as well as failed to provide adequate lead training to employees; (iv) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of governmental and regulatory oversight and enforcement action, as well as legal and reputational harm; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Lumen Technologies stock during the relevant time frame - even if you still hold your shares - go to to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.