Pakistan Confirms Detention Of Nearly 100,000 Migrants Ahead Of November Deadline

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Information Minister of Punjab stated on Friday that the Pakistani government has arrested about 99,000“illegal” migrants before the November deadline they set for them to leave.

Amir Mir stated that among them, 33,000 individuals do not possess residency documents and will be deported.

The Information Minister of Punjab has raised serious concerns regarding security in Pakistan. He pointed out that out of the 24 suicide attacks that have occurred in different parts of the country, Afghan nationals have been identified as suicide bombers in 14 of these incidents.

The minister emphasized the readiness of authorities to implement an operational plan to enhance security, with these actions expected to be put into motion in the near future.

Mr Mir mentioned that the Pakistani government has allocated Friday and Saturday in Punjab for expulsion, and other cities have designated different days for this purpose.

International organizations and the current Taliban regime have denied any involvement of Afghan nationals in the attacks in Pakistan. They argue that it would be unfair to expel all Afghan migrants from the country based on the actions of a few individuals.

About a month ago, the interim government of Pakistan issued a warning to all migrants without official residency documents in the country to leave Pakistan by October 31; otherwise, they would face imprisonment and deportation.

The Pakistani government has so far detained and deported over 60,000 Afghan migrants based on the latest United Nations statistics, with approximately 1.3 million Afghan migrants registered in Pakistan and another 880,000 individuals having legal status to stay in Pakistan.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights office has urged the Pakistani government to“halt the forced expulsion of Afghan citizens” to prevent a human rights catastrophe.

The spokesperson for the United Nations Refugee Agency, in a statement, called for continued support for vulnerable migrants and emphasized their return should be safe, voluntary, and following international laws.

He added that with the winter season approaching, the widespread expulsion of migrants could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

