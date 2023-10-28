Hamas Welcomes UN Ceasefire Resolution, Israel Firmly Rejects It

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Hamas welcomed the United Nations resolution for a humanitarian ceasefire and urged its immediate implementation.

Simultaneously, the Israeli Foreign Minister labelled this resolution as“repugnant” and stated that his country“firmly rejects it.”

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilians in the Israel-Hamas conflict, with 120 in favour, 14 against, and 45 abstentions.

The United States and Israel voted against this resolution.

Hamas, in a statement, expressed its support for this resolution, emphasizing the need for its immediate implementation and allowing the entry of fuel and humanitarian aid to the civilians in Gaza.

At the same time, Eli Cohen, the Israeli Foreign Minister, wrote on social media that his country firmly rejects the United Nations General Assembly's resolution for a ceasefire. He added,“Israel intends to destroy Hamas, just as the world dealt with the Nazis and ISIS.”

Israel has simultaneously intensified its attacks on Gaza, and there have been reports of internet disruptions in the region.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), since the conflict initiated between Hamas and Israel, at least 27 journalists have tragically lost their lives. Among these journalists, the CPJ has confirmed that 22 were Palestinians, 4 were Israelis, and 1 was a Lebanese journalist.

