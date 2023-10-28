ASEAN Economies Facing A Dangerous Combo

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A potent combination of factors, including a stronger US dollar, a weaker Chinese economy, and rising oil prices, is creating a dangerous cocktail that threatens to disrupt the stability of Southeast Asian economies.



A strong dollar makes servicing dollar-denominated debt more expensive, increasing the burden on countries with substantial external debt.



Additionally, it could lead to capital outflows as investors seek higher returns in the US, putting downward pressure on currencies of the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. As a result, import costs rise, contributing to inflationary pressures.

A slowing Chinese economy translates into reduced demand for ASEAN exports, particularly raw materials and intermediate goods. This has a direct impact on growth and could lead to reduced foreign investment as China's economic health influences investor sentiment.