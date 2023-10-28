Gaza War Fallout Reaches Europe

(MENAFN- Asia Times) With one global war still at a stalemate, a new conflict has erupted in the Middle East.

Viewed from Europe, the Israel-Hamas war is a complete minefield. It has exposed vast divisions: among European countries, between political leaders and their publics, and, most of all, between the West and the Global South, to which the West was looking for support over the Ukraine war.

A long war in Gaza threatens to harden these divisions, perhaps even to the point where Western support for Ukraine is affected.

Those divisions were on display this week, when foreign ministers from the European Union met to try to forge an agreement on the Gaza war. The EU has been internally convulsed since the conflict started.

Almost immediately, the head of the EU Commission,

Ursula von der Leyen, traveled to Israel , without consulting the European Council, which represents all the national governments.

A different duo from Europe then

went to Egypt

to represent the EU there, before von der Leyen and the president of the European Council, Charles Michel,

appeared together in Washington .

Across three continents in a matter of days, there was no consensus over who was representing the European Union, let alone what they were saying.

On Thursday, the bloc's leaders called for“humanitarian corridors and pauses” to allow aid to reach Gaza, but only after days of bickering over the form of words. They stopped short of calling it a“humanitarian ceasefire,” as had been mooted.

Those divisions extend to their publics. There appears to be a gulf

between those in power and those who vote for them. Europe has seen mass public demonstrations against the Gaza war, the largest outpouring of anti-government protests since the Iraq war.