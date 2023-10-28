China's Forex Market Turnover Tops 19 Trln Yuan In September


10/28/2023 1:07:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's foreign exchange market saw a turnover of 19.12 trillion yuan (about 2.66 trillion U.S. dollars) in September, official data showed on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The turnover of forex transactions between banks and their clients totaled 3.2 trillion yuan, and the turnover of interbank forex transactions totaled 15.92 trillion yuan, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In terms of products, the cumulative transaction volume of the spot market was 5.85 trillion yuan, and that of the derivatives market was 13.27 trillion yuan.

From January to September, the total turnover of China's foreign exchange market was 192.9 trillion yuan.

MENAFN28102023000195011045ID1107321490

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search