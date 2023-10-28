China's Forex Market Turnover Tops 19 Trln Yuan In September

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's foreign exchange market saw a turnover of 19.12 trillion
yuan (about 2.66 trillion U.S. dollars) in September, official data
showed on Friday, Azernews reports, citing
Xinhua.
The turnover of forex transactions between banks and their
clients totaled 3.2 trillion yuan, and the turnover of interbank
forex transactions totaled 15.92 trillion yuan, according to the
State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
In terms of products, the cumulative transaction volume of the
spot market was 5.85 trillion yuan, and that of the derivatives
market was 13.27 trillion yuan.
From January to September, the total turnover of China's foreign
exchange market was 192.9 trillion yuan.
