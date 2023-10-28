Global Genomics Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Applications, Demand, Scope & Opportunities 2027

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 27, 2023 5:28 am - The key factors driving the genomics market growth are growing cases of cancer, rising cases of viral diseases & genetic disorders, applications of Next-Generation Sequencing in cancer research & rise in the government funding for genomics research.

Genomics is a branch of biology which investigates an organism's complete gene set or genome, focusing on DNA analysis. This research study involves understanding the gene structure, function, and their interactions within an organism. Genomic research often entails sequencing an organism's DNA to identify and categorize all its genes. This data helps in studying genetic variations, gene expression, and the role of specific genes in biological processes. Genomics finds its applications in many segments such as medicine, agriculture, ecology, human health, crop enhancement, and biodiversity conservation.

Advancing Genomics Market: From DNA Sequencing to Precision Medicine

The global genomics market has seen a rapid and a quick growth in the past few years, propelled by various factors such as developments in DNA sequencing technologies, including next-generation sequencing and single-molecule sequencing, which have heavily decreased the cost and time associated with genomic analysis, rendering genomics more accessible and affordable. The growth of precision medicine, where treatments are customized based on a patient's genetic profile, has gained a tremendous popularity in the healthcare market, thus driving the demand for genomic testing and analysis.

Genomics has been key in drug discovery and development, helping identify potential drug targets, understand disease mechanisms, and conduct clinical trials more efficiently. This has led to a growth in investments in genomics by pharmaceutical firms. Rising awareness among healthcare service providers and the general public about the multiple benefits of genomic testing has increased its global adoption, thus widening the customer base for genomics firms.

Growing number of genetic diseases and disorders has fueled the demand for genetic testing and counseling. Favourable government initiatives and funding for genomics research and healthcare infrastructure has also provided support for the genomics market growth.

Introduction of CRISPR-Cas9 Technology and Artificial Intelligence Propels the Genomics Market Growth

Genomics is an emerging segment with multiple prominent trends. CRISPR-Cas9 is a latest gene-editing technology that has revolutionized genomics. It allows scientists to target and edit specific genes in a group of organisms, including humans. This has opened up many possibilities in gene therapy, disease research and personalized medicine. Tailoring treatments to an individual's genetic makeup is a growing trend in genomics and has the potential to lead to efficient personalized therapies. Further, this technology has made it easier and cost-effective to study the function of genes and their role in the multiple biological processes. This trend has led to significant advancements in understanding genomics, as researchers can now manipulate genes with high precision, enhancing the discovery of new gene functions and their involvement in various diseases.

North America Dominates the Global Genomics Market by Accounting the Largest Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the global genomics market in the coming years. This can be mainly attributed to an increase in the number of genomic research studies, growing cases of cancer, growing demand for personalized therapies, fully-developed healthcare system and presence of leading market players in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is slated to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Leading factors such as advanced developments in genomics, rising awareness of genomics services and increasing investments in the healthcare market are driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Global Genomics Market

Some of the top and promising players operating in the global genomics market are Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher, PerkinElmer Inc., Illumina, Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Myriad Genetics and Danaher Corporation.

The global genomics market is a fast growing market and is slated to see a lucrative growth in the coming years due to heavy investments in genomics research, a growing array of applications in healthcare, agriculture, and research, and effective growth strategies adopted by the worldwide market players.

Send An Enquiry to Get a FREE Sample Report PDF on Genomics Market @