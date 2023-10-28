Surf Side Dental Studio Of Hingham Now Offers In-House Periodontal Services

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 27, 2023 7:18 am - Surfside Dental Studio, a dental practice located at 344 Rockland Street in Hingham, will now offer in-house periodontal care.

Hingham, MA, October 25, 2023 -- Surfside Dental Studio, a dental practice located at 344 Rockland Street in Hingham, will now offer in-house periodontal care. Dr. Wanpeng Xu, DDS, a longtime periodontal specialist will now provide these services to the South Shore. In addition, he will be in network with Blue Cross Blue Shield Indemnity and Delta Dental PPO Plus Premier.



“At Surfside Dental Studio, we have always offered periodontal hygiene services, but had to refer out more complicated surgeries and procedures. '' said Dr. Robert Geary, DMD, one of the co-owners at Surfside Dental Studio.“We are so happy to have Dr. Xu on staff for several reasons. First and foremost, he's an excellent doctor with over 20 years of experience. Second, we are excited to offer patients with any surgical needs, implant services or periodontal issues with any treatment they may need right here in our office.”



Dr. Xu received his DDS from Henan Medical University, China, in 2000. Upon his graduation, he attended Hiroshima University, Japan, for his first periodontal training combined with a Ph.D. major in tissue engineering for periodontal application. Dr. Xu attended Boston University Goldman School of Graduate Dentistry and received his second dental degree (DMD) and periodontal certificate in 2015.

In addition to private practice, Dr. Xu teaches clinical surgeries and Periodontology at Boston University Goldman School of Dental Medicine and continues his research in tissue engineering.“Our focus has always been to offer gentle comprehensive dental care for people of all ages in the South Shore,” said Dr. Teresa Huynh, DMD, Dr. Geary's spouse and co-owner of Surfside Dental Studio.“With the addition of Dr. Xu, we can offer even better services for all of our patients.”Surfside Dental Studio is located at the intersection of Hingham, Hull, and Cohasset at 344 Rockland St, Hingham, Ma 02043. The dental practice provides a wide array of dental services, including: general dentistry; restorative dentistry; emergency appointments; implant dentistry; dentures and bridges; clear aligner therapy; whitening and cosmetic dentistry. For more information, call (781) 749-6750, or visit