Global Albumin Market Eyes Promising 6% Growth Rate By 2026

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 27, 2023 7:51 am - Global albumin market is driven by factors such as drug delivery nanoparticle development, high demand in R&D, immunoglobulin production, plasma collection, recombinant albumin preference, blood volume, and non-therapeutic applications.

Albumin is the most abundant circulating protein in plasma, accounting for more than half of the total protein in human plasma. Albumin has received a lot of attention as a protein carrier for drug delivery. They are utilized in oncology, diabetes, hepatitis C, hypovolemia, and rheumatoid arthritis, among other things.

Albumin market is being driven by rising demand for albumin in R&D and clinical trials

Albumin-based therapeutic medicines are particularly useful in the treatment and diagnosis of cancer, inflammatory, metabolic, and viral illnesses. Albumin is drawing the attention of researchers, pharmaceutical, and biotech businesses due to the commercial success of products that use it as a medication carrier and the current clinical trials.

Albumin-Based Nanoparticles Provide a Potential Drug Delivery System for Cancer Treatment

Albumin is a versatile biomaterial that can be used to create nanoparticles. The effectiveness of albumin-based administration is based on its ability to improve tumor targeting and accumulation. Furthermore, albumin has the ability to connect to specific receptors that are overexpressed on cancer cells, enhancing nanoparticle binding and internalization.

Growing Recombinant Albumin vs. Serum-Based Albumin for Drug Delivery

The use of serum-derived albumin has decreased as regulatory guidelines have spurred the need for animal-free solutions. The past hazards connected with human serum albumin have been eliminated with the availability of recombinant albumin. It also offers a reasonably easy alternative to standard formulation procedures and a cost-effective, single solution to multiple stability difficulties.

The Potential Role of Human Serum Albumin in Covid-19 Patients Drives Albumin Market Growth

Albumin has been shown to improve the ratio of arterial partial pressure of oxygen/fraction of inspired oxygen in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome as soon as 24 hours after treatment and with an effect that lasts at least seven days. Furthermore, researchers that evaluated the clinical characteristics of Covid-19 patients reported that low serum albumin on presentation is associated with a greater prevalence of adverse outcomes such as kidney injury, heart injury, and higher mortality, among others.

Albumin Market: Key Market Challenges

The primary factors inhibiting albumin market growth include severe government restrictions, restricted reimbursement, a rising shift toward serum-free solutions, and adverse effects associated with albumin use.

North America has the largest market share, but APAC is expected to grow the fastest in the albumin market.

North America has the biggest market share of albumin. This is primarily due to increased demand for albumin-based R&D activities, the availability of advanced and robust healthcare infrastructure, increased demand for albumin in different non-therapeutic applications, and the presence of market important players in the region.

Albumin Market Competitive Landscape Analysis

The presence of established market companies such as Baxter International Inc., China Biologic Products Inc, Grifols S.A., Apotex Corp., and InVitria, among others, characterizes the worldwide albumin market.

Companies are pursuing both organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to expand their market share in the global albumin market.

To gain a larger market share, all competitors in the global market are implementing organic and inorganic growth methods such as collaborations, acquisitions, and expansions.

As an example,

In April 2022, Apotex Corp. announced the release of its Paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injection (albumin-bound), a generic version of Abraxane in the United States.

In January 2022, Bio Products Laboratory (BPL), announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for China has granted BPL a license to market ALBUMINEX® 25% product to China.

Get Detailed Insights on Albumin Market with TOC and a Sample Report PDF @