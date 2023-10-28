Founder Member Sandeep Marwah Announces Imminent Inauguration Of Shantigiri Hospital

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, October 13, 2023 – Sandeep Marwah, a distinguished founder member of Shantigiri Ashram, has announced the forthcoming inauguration of the state-of-the-art Shantigiri Ashram- Ayurveda & Siddha Hospital in Pushp Vihar, New Delhi. The hospital is set to open its doors to patients, guided by a team of experienced doctors, experts, and devotees of the Santigiri Ashram.



Expressing his excitement and gratitude for this significant development, Sandeep Marwah remarked,“I have been associated with Shantigiri Ashram in Trivantapuram and Delhi since 1998. It was the vision of NAVAJYOTHI SREEKARUNAKARAGURU to establish a center in Delhi, and I am honored to have been entrusted with the part of task of overseeing this initiative. Our collaboration and dedication have come to fruition with the upcoming opening of Shantigiri Hospital in New Delhi.”



The impending inauguration is a testament to years of dedication and hard work in making this vision a reality. Sandeep Marwah acknowledged the contributions of Dr. Kiran, who has been diligently managing the affairs for an extended period. Swami Bhakthadathan Ji is set to extend invitations to numerous dignitaries for the auspicious event.



The Shantigiri Ashram- Ayurveda & Siddha Hospital represents a union of traditional healing methods and modern healthcare infrastructure, aiming to provide holistic healthcare solutions to the community.



