Liquid Detergent Market Analysis Research Report: Growing At A CAGR Of 5.2% From 2018 To 2025

Liquid Detergent Market

Liquid Detergent Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Liquid detergent market growth is driven by rise in per capita income, increase rapid urbanization, improvement in living standard, and changes in consumer lifestyle. Moreover, surge in need for comfort in household chores and increase in penetration of washing machines & dishwashers boost the market growth. In addition, inclination of consumers toward eco-friendly & natural liquid detergents augments the market expansion.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled,"Liquid Detergent Market, by Nature, Application, Sales Channel, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the global liquid detergent market was valued at $27,405 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $40,482 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the U.S. liquid detergent market accounted for about one-fourth of the global liquid detergent market.

Key findings of the Liquid Detergent Market:-

In terms of value, the organic liquid detergent segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the market, registering a significant CAGR of 3.1% in terms of value.

Asia-Pacific is projected to show exponential growth throughout the forecast period, growing at a CAGR 8.8%, in terms of value.

The hypermarket and supermarket segment is projected to dominate throughout the forecast period however, online sales channel is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

China accounted for more than one-third of the total Asia-Pacific liquid detergent market size in 2017.

The key players profiled in this report include :-

PROCTER AND GAMBLE

CHURCH AND DWIGHT

HENKEL COMPANY KGAA

UNILEVER PLC

C. JOHNSON AND SON, INC

AMWAY CORPORATION

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

COLGATE PALMOLIVE

THE CLOROX COMPANY

GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Regional Analysis :-

North America is expected to lead in terms of liquid detergent market share during the forecast period; however, the region is poised to grow at sluggish CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to register highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in household income, rapid urbanization, rise in middle-class population, easy access to goods through development of retail channels, and rise in penetration of washing machines. These factors plays a vital role during the regional as well as global liquid detergent market forecast.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

- Detailed overview of Liquid Detergent Market.

- Changing market dynamics of the Liquid Detergent Market Industry.

- In-depth segmentation of Liquid Detergent Market by Type, Application etc.

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

- Recent industry trends and developments.

- Competitive landscape of Liquid Detergent Market.

- Strategies of key players and product offerings.

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

