Times Prime And Park+ Partner To Offer ₹300 Worth Of Petrol At IOCL Petrol Pumps

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 27th October - In another strategic collaboration aimed at delivering exceptional value to its members, Times Prime, India's premium lifestyle membership platform, has partnered with Park+, the innovative car parking solution provider. Times Prime members are slated a special discount code in the app to avail a petrol discount, giving away ₹300 worth of petrol at Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) petrol pumps across the country.



The initiative is a response to the growing need for cost-effective travel solutions, and it is expected to make a significant impact on the daily commute of numerous Indians. Speaking about the partnership, Harshita Singh, the Business Head and Founder of Times Prime, stated, "This collaboration with Park+ is a solid step towards enhancing the daily commute of our members. It is a reflection of our commitment to providing diverse and substantial benefits to our users. We are empowering them with savings on essential services, and we are confident that this initiative will enrich their Times Prime experience."



Commenting on the partnership, Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+, said "Park+ has been making conscious efforts to partner with like- minded organizations to enhance car ownership experiences for users. As part of this strategy, we are excited to collaborate with Times Prime to unlock Park+ Petrol for new Times Prime subscribers. By downloading the Park+ app, users can discover exciting brand offers, play Park+ Petrol League, engage with India's largest community of car owners- one crore strong look forward to this partnership and are confident of delighting Times Prime users with our in-app experiences."





About Times Prime



Times Prime is an all-in-one lifestyle membership offered by Times Internet. It aims to upgrade members' lifestyles by providing premium experiences and benefits across categories. With an extensive range of benefits on a single platform, from shopping to entertainment and lifestyle, brands like Starbucks, Myntra, Uber, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Google One, and many more, Times Prime keeps delighting its members. The idea is simple - instead of paying for different subscription services, pay for one -- and you can access all of these at once. In addition to these comprehensive offerings, Times Prime curates exclusive events and experiences, including movie screenings, live sessions with experts, and dining events





About Park+



Founded in 2019 by Amit Lakhotia, Park+ is a super app for car owners that solves the daily challenges faced by car owners - ranging from parking, FASTag management, car insurance, automated vehicle access control systems and EV charging stations. Backed by Sequoia Capital, Epiq Capital and Matrix Partners, Park+ today hosts India's largest community of car owners on its platform. Park+ is present in 2,500+ residential societies, 250+ offices and 35+ malls across 25+ Indian cities, including Delhi NCR, Bangalore and Mumbai.

User :- Yogesh Kaushik

Email :

Mobile:- 9350203888