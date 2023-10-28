Number Of Residents Back To Their Native Lands In Azerbaijan's Aghali (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.
In accordance
with the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to
the restored Aghali village of Zangilan district continue, Trend reports.
At this stage, another 25 families (127 people) moved to the
Aghali village.
The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once
lived in Aghali village, which were restored or rebuilt on the
basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the
Armenian occupation. Aghali residents thanked President Ilham
Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive
care, expressed gratitude to the Victorious Azerbaijani Army, which
liberated the lands from occupation.
Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the Aghali village
has been provided for 175 families - 871 people.
