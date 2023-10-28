Number Of Residents Back To Their Native Lands In Azerbaijan's Aghali (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In accordance with the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the restored Aghali village of Zangilan district continue, Trend reports.

At this stage, another 25 families (127 people) moved to the Aghali village.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Aghali village, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation. Aghali residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed gratitude to the Victorious Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the Aghali village has been provided for 175 families - 871 people.

