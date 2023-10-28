Ukraine To Attract $1.2B From IBRD

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will attract $1.2 billion from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, a member of the World Bank Group, to support the social sphere.

"Ukraine will attract $1.2 billion from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development which is part of the World Bank Group. These are funds under the guarantees of the Government of Japan which we will direct to the social protection of Ukrainian families and children, the social protection of people with disabilities and other important social programs," Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal posted on Telegram .

Earlier, Prime Minister Shmyhal said that Ukraine had attracted almost $34 billion in external financing from allies since the beginning of the year.