Uzbekistan's Major Foreign Trade Partners

Russia and China are still the main trade partners of
Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun News
Agency.
The Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan has provided data on the top
foreign trade partners of Uzbekistan for January-September
2023.
According to the committee, during the reporting period, the
following countries had the highest share in Uzbekistan's
exports:
- Russia - $2.3 billion
- China - $1.9 billion
- Kazakhstan - $1.1 billion
- Türkiye - $1.0 billion
- Afghanistan - $609 million
- Kyrgyz R. - $537 million
- Tajikistan - $437 million
- France - $308 million
- UAE - $191 million
- Pakistan - $186 million
Countries with the highest share in Uzbekistan's imports:
- China - $7.6 billion
- Russia - $4.7 billion
- Kazakhstan - $2.2 billion
- South Korea - $1.7 billion
- Türkiye - $1.3 billion
- Germany - $723 million
- Turkmenistan - $701 million
- Brazil - $552 million
- India - $431 million
- Lithuania - $412 million
