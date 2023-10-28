Uzbekistan's Major Foreign Trade Partners

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia and China are still the main trade partners of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

The Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan has provided data on the top foreign trade partners of Uzbekistan for January-September 2023.

According to the committee, during the reporting period, the following countries had the highest share in Uzbekistan's exports:

- Russia - $2.3 billion

- China - $1.9 billion

- Kazakhstan - $1.1 billion

- Türkiye - $1.0 billion

- Afghanistan - $609 million

- Kyrgyz R. - $537 million

- Tajikistan - $437 million

- France - $308 million

- UAE - $191 million

- Pakistan - $186 million Countries with the highest share in Uzbekistan's imports: - China - $7.6 billion

- Russia - $4.7 billion

- Kazakhstan - $2.2 billion

- South Korea - $1.7 billion

- Türkiye - $1.3 billion

- Germany - $723 million

- Turkmenistan - $701 million

- Brazil - $552 million

- India - $431 million

- Lithuania - $412 million