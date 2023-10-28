Abu Dhabi Airport Records Strong Passenger Surge In Q3

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Abu Dhabi International Airport reported a significant increase in passenger traffic and aircraft movements In the third quarter of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

The airport served 5,951,025 passengers during the period from July 1 to September 30, marking a notable 29.3 per cent rise in passenger numbers. Additionally, there were 37,903 aircraft movements in Q3 2023, reflecting a growth of 21.8 per cent compared to Q3 2022.

“We are happy to report passenger figures that continue to show double-digit growth for both passengers and movements,” said Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO, Abu Dhabi Airports.“We are attracting major international airlines to Abu Dhabi, with Air France and SunExpress all scheduled to start this IATA Winter season, and we further welcome British Airways' recent announcement to return to Abu Dhabi in April 2024.”

Abu Dhabi International Airport expanded its connectivity, offering services to 119 destinations through 24 different airlines. The top destinations in terms of passenger numbers in Q3 2023 included London with 238,196 passengers, Mumbai with 228,189 passengers, Kochi with 191,883 passengers, Cairo with 172,570 passengers, and Doha with 168,417 passengers.

The airport also handled 143,979 tonnes of air freight during the same quarter.

