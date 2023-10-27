'Welcome To China' Tourism Brand Launched In Dubai

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
DUBAI, 27th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Lu Yingchuan, Chines Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism, has said that the People's Republic of China and the United Arab Emirates are strategic partners with a long history of tourist cooperation. He expressed his hope to welcome more tourists from the Middle East and North Africa to China.
This came on the sidelines of a celebration held by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism to mark the launch of the China tourism brand in Dubai: 'Welcome to China', for the Middle East and North Africa region.
The celebration was attended by Lu Yingchuan, Chines Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism; Li Xuhang, Consul General of China in Dubai; Issam Kazim, the CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM); and representatives of Chinese and foreign media, in the UAE.
