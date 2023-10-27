Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Completes Divestment To Northern Star Receiving $3.1M Cash

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to advise that the divestment of 62 non-core tenements to Northern Star Resources Limited ("Northern Star" and "NST") has now been completed with all conditions precedent satisfied including the receipt of $3.1 million in cash into Horizon's bank account today.
Payment terms of the Asset Sale Agreement and the Royalty Deed are based on the following:
- Northern Star paying Horizon $3 in cash at completion.
- Additional potential deferred payments including:
- Discovery Payments of A$20 p/oz for any JORC compliant Mineral Resource located on the Tenements, capped at 2 million ounces (a maximum return of $40 million); and
- A Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") of 0.5% on all metals and minerals extracted from the Tenements.
Horizon Minerals
Limited (ASX:HRZ ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.
Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.
Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.
Grant Haywood
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61 8 9386 9534
E: Michael Vaughan Media Relations - Fivemark Partners T: +61 422 602 720 E:
MENAFN27102023000111011020ID1107321357
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.