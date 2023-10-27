Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Completes Divestment To Northern Star Receiving $3.1M Cash

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to advise that the divestment of 62 non-core tenements to Northern Star Resources Limited ("Northern Star" and "NST") has now been completed with all conditions precedent satisfied including the receipt of $3.1 million in cash into Horizon's bank account today.Payment terms of the Asset Sale Agreement and the Royalty Deed are based on the following:- Northern Star paying Horizon $3 in cash at completion.- Additional potential deferred payments including:- Discovery Payments of A$20 p/oz for any JORC compliant Mineral Resource located on the Tenements, capped at 2 million ounces (a maximum return of $40 million); and- A Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") of 0.5% on all metals and minerals extracted from the Tenements.





Horizon Minerals

Limited (ASX:HRZ ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

Grant Haywood Chief Executive Officer T: +61 8 9386 9534 E: Michael Vaughan Media Relations - Fivemark Partners T: +61 422 602 720 E: