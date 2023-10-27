Mubaidin Condoles Al Jazeera Gaza Bureau Chief Dahdouh

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaidin on Thursday offered his deepest condolences to Al Jazeera and its correspondent in Gaza Wael Dahdouh, after members of his family were killed Wednesday by an Israeli air raid on their home in the strip.



Mubaidin, who is also the government spokesperson, condemned Israeli occupation forces' attacks on Palestinian civilians and journalists in Gaza and the West Bank, pointing out that 23 journalists have been killed since the beginning of the war on Gaza, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The minister stressed the need to respect the work of journalists in Palestine, and provide the necessary protection for them and their families, denouncing the Israeli occupation army's continued war on Gaza, which targets and displaces civilians, and limits entry of humanitarian, medical and relief aid into Gaza.



